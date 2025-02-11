'They fight a lot': Upstairs neighbor of Lowell home where man found dead, woman hurt

LOWELL, Mich. — Main street in Lowell was closed for hours on Tuesday as authorities investigated a scene where a man was found dead and a woman was seriously hurt.

The road was opened back up in time for rush hour.

The investigation initially started out around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

“An ambulance vehicle was driving by and saw this vehicle and stopped to check it out,” Kent County Sheriff Public Information Officer Scott Deitrich said.

Upstairs neighbor William Osburne says he got home from work a little after 3 a.m. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said earlier in the night that Lowell PD responded to a domestic call to the home.

"But I did hear a little bit of yelling when I got home, like 3:15. And I did see their car across the street. I thought that was a little weird,” Osburne told FOX 17.

KCSO's public information officer said that signs of injury inside the car parked across the street led authorities to the home. Inside, they found a 28-year-old man dead and a 25-year-old woman seriously hurt. The woman was taken to the hospital.

“They fight a lot, and it finally went overboard I guess,” Osburne said.

