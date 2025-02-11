Investigation closes Main St in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — Police in Lowell are asking people to avoid Main St between Hudson St and Center St.

Kent County Sheriff's Deputies and Lowell Police Officers are investigating what they call an 'incident' in the area.

Details are sparse, but we know from one witness that part of a duplex has been evacuated.

Investigators tell FOX 17 to expect a heavy police presence until the situation is resolved.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Lowell Police block a portion of Main Street because of an incident.

KCSO and Lowell PD are investigating an incident near 800 W Main St SE, Lowell. Due to the nature of the investigation, there is a heavy police presence.

We ask the public to avoid the area while our teams work to ensure safety. Media to stage at Lowell Meijer with KCSO PIO. pic.twitter.com/xdulm7UuvI — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) February 11, 2025

