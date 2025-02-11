Watch Now
Investigation closes Main St in Lowell

Lowell Police block a portion of Main Street.
LOWELL, Mich. — Police in Lowell are asking people to avoid Main St between Hudson St and Center St.

Kent County Sheriff's Deputies and Lowell Police Officers are investigating what they call an 'incident' in the area.

Details are sparse, but we know from one witness that part of a duplex has been evacuated.

Investigators tell FOX 17 to expect a heavy police presence until the situation is resolved.

Lowell Police block a portion of Main Street because of an incident.

