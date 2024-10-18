Owner charged for 17 dogs found in pickup truck

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has been charged after 17 dogs were found living in a pickup truck this week.

The dogs were found Monday in Walker. Bystanders voiced their concern after spotting the dogs inside the truck.

All the dogs were transported to the Kent County Animal Shelter. It’s not yet known if the dogs will be put up for adoption.

Kent 17 dogs taken in, found living in a pickup Chris Bovia

The dogs’ owner faces a felony charge for providing inadequate care. Their identity is being withheld pending a formal arraignment hearing, which has not happened yet.

If found guilty, the owner will spend as many as four years in prison. They may also be forbidden from possessing animals again.

