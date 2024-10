WALKER, Mich. — Kent County officials have taken possession of dogs found living in a pickup truck with their owner in Walker.

They were called Monday around 3:30 p.m.— bystanders were concerned for the welfare of several dogs they could see inside the vehicle— 19 to be exact.

All of them have been taken to the Kent County Animal Shelter while an investigation into their living conditions is done.

