KENTWOOD, Mich. — One month since the death of Samuel Sterling, family, friends and activists rallied in remembrance of the 25-year-old man hit and killed by an unmarked state police car in Kentwood, an incident that ignited a series of protests this spring demanding the law enforcement officers involved be held accountable.

"Day one, it was rage, it was anger," said cousin Jermar Sterling. "Now it’s a reality. I have his son saying, 'My dad is in the hospital.' He hasn't reached the reality that dad isn't here."

Releasing black and blue balloons in the same Burger King parking lot where Sterling was struck, the crowd chanted, "Justice for Samuel" as they often did.

One month after Samuel Sterling's death, family rallies, releases balloons

"Great to release balloons, great to do all of that," said Erykai Cage, addressing the gathering of around fifty people. "But faith without works is dead."

To that end, the family plans to bring their call to action to the steps of the state capitol on June 5, demanding the man behind the wheel of the unmarked patrol car be charged with murder.

"We're faithful that God will restore justice and bring justice upon that officer for my cousin," Sterling said.

Thirty days later, here's a timeline of events...

April 17, 2024

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, April 17, the Michigan State Police Sixth District Fugitive Team approaches Sterling at a gas station on Eastern Avenue, attempting to arrest him for absconding parole. He runs, police claim, leading them on a short chase.

Down the road in a Burger King parking lot, an unmarked state police car then hits Sterling, who is handcuffed and later dies in a nearby hospital.

April 20, 2024

During a rally, the family of Samuel Sterling and other supporters call for footage of the deadly incident to be released, carrying signs and chanting together, "Justice for Samuel!"

"We want justice at the end of the day," said Mikeya Sterling, Samuel's sister. "We want to see that officer in prison for the rest of his life."

April 26, 2024

In a press conference, Sterling's family and their legal representation release surveillance video from the deadly crash, disclosed to them by an unnamed, non-police source.

"Oh my god, it's unfathomable that you will run over a person who's running from you," said Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney. "They didn't treat him worthy of humanity, they treated him like a criminal as if they were the judge, the jury and the executioner."

April 27, 2024

Two-hundred-plus people attend Samuel Sterling's funeral, releasing doves after the Saturday service.

"I'm not numb, I'm angry," said Jermar Sterling. "We will be turning up full blast to get justice."

May 10, 2024

Michigan State Police release "relevant and comprehensive" video from the crash, showing the unmarked car hit Sterling and briefly pin him against the wall. Less than a minute after the collision, troopers radio for medical assistance as Sterling can be heard moaning on the ground in pain.

State Police say the person behind the wheel was not equipped with a body-worn camera due to his assignment on a federal task force, nor was the vehicle he drove fitted with a dash cam.

