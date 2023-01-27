Multiple overnight break-ins reported in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions are investigating a series of overnight break-ins in Kent County.

It is not yet known if they are related, but they all occurred Thursday night into Friday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS

Grand Rapids police say they responded to two burglaries: one near Michigan Street and Eastern Avenue; and another near Plainfield Avenue and Leonard Street.

NOXX Cannabis was broken in to at the latter location, the manager confirmed to FOX 17.

WALKER

The Walker Police Department says a business's alarm went off before 2:15 a.m. when suspects broke into the back door. We're told primary investigation suggests the suspect vehicle was stolen from Grand Rapids. No suspect information is available.

BYRON TOWNSHIP

A stolen car was used to break into a Byron Township gas station after 4 a.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened near 76th Street and Clyde Park Avenue.

We're told the thieves made off with cigarettes.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

WYOMING

Burglars smashed the windows at Schuler's Fine Wine and Spirits in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

They say it happened at 4:30 a.m.

The thieves reportedly stole cash plus $10,000 in merchandise.

KENTWOOD

Three businesses in Kentwood were broken into between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., according to the Kentwood Police Department.

Those burglaries reportedly occurred at a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th Street and a party store on 44th Street.

The suspects took off with tobacco products, vape pens and other products, police say.

Law enforcement agencies tell us they are working together to track down the culprits.

**If you have information regarding any of these burglaries, please reach out to authorities.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube