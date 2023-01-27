Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th Street and a party store on 44th Street.

The suspects made off with tobacco products, vape pens and other wares, according to police.

KPD says it is working with other law enforcement agencies in response to additional break-ins in the region.

Those with knowledge related to the break-ins are urged to connect with investigators by calling 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube