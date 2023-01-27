Deputies: 6 suspects use stolen car to break into Byron Twp. gas station

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after they say six people broke into a gas station in Byron Township early Friday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says it happened near 76th Street and Clyde Park Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

We’re told a stolen car was used to break through the doors.

The suspects entered the gas station and stole an undisclosed number of cigarettes, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says this break-in is one of several that occurred throughout the region overnight, adding they are working with other law enforcement agencies on the matter.

KCSO renews its reminder to motorists to refrain from leaving keys and valuables inside vehicles.

Those with knowledge of the break-in are asked to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

