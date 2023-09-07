Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Mosquito species known to carry Zika virus detected in Kent County

CDC, Florida probing possible Zika case from Miami mosquito
Copyright Associated Press
Felipe Dana
<p>In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Alabama public health officials are working to get a better understanding of what resources are available for vector control efforts amid rising concerns over the Zika virus. Alabama Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Andy Mullins says the state is awaiting the results of an assessment to determine what kinds of mosquito control resources are available at the city and county level. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)</p>
CDC, Florida probing possible Zika case from Miami mosquito
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 14:21:50-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two invasive mosquito species known to carry Zika virus – among other diseases – have been detected in Kent County.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) found mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti species during mosquito surveillance in Grand Rapids this summer, county officials say.

Following the discovery, we’re told the Environmental Health team joined the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) in minimizing the mosquitoes’ habitat by treating catch basins, eliminating standing water and other strategies.

"This discovery is why we perform routine mosquito surveillance in our community. It is important because it lets us monitor for specific mosquitoes that have the potential to carry viruses that could spread to humans,” says KCHD Public Health Epidemiologist Paul Bellamy. “This particular mosquito type is of concern to residents because they like to bite several times and bite all day, not just from dusk to dawn.”

We’re told these particular mosquitoes differ from species carrying West Nile virus, as Aedes mosquitoes tend to be more aggressive.

Other viruses known to be carried by the Aedes genus include yellow fever, dengue and chikungunya, according to the Kent County government. Symptoms of infection from all these viruses – and Zika – include rash, fever, joint pain, nausea, headache and eye pain. An antibody test is required to determine which virus is responsible.

Community members are advised to take the following precautions against mosquito-borne illnesses:

  • Apply repellent with 10–35% DEET when spending time outside.
  • Wear lightly colored clothing that covers the arms and legs.
  • Empty out all standing water around the home.
  • Ensure all doors and windows are outfitted with intact screens.

MI Mosquito Control Tip Toss by WXMI on Scribd

Visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website for more information on the newly detected species.

READ MORE: Kent County mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book