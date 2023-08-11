Kent County mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County’s first 2023 case of West Nile virus has been detected.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) says it was found in a pool within the 49548 zip code between Byron and Gaines townships.

We’re told the mosquitos were collected for testing July 26 during routine surveillance. The state health department confirmed the test results Aug. 9.

"This is an important discovery because it tells us that the virus in[sic] now present in our community and it can spread to humans," says KCHD Public Health Epidemiologist Paul Bellamy. "Now, more than ever, it is time to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites as much as possible."

KCHD advises residents to protect against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses by doing the following:



Use bug repellents with 10–35% DEET.

Wear light-colored clothes and stay inside.

Empty out standing water and refill bird baths, pets’ water bowls and children’s wade pools regularly.

If you experience symptoms of West Nile virus — including stiff neck, headache, fever, tremors, paralysis, numbness and vision loss — see a doctor as soon as possible.

Listen to the county health department’s podcast for more information.

