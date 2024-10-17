Meijer Gardens sets yearly attendance record

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of West Michigan's premier destinations for art and outdoor enthusiasts is marking a significant milestone.

Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announced it set a new fiscal year record for attendance. Over a 12 month period from October 2023 to September 2024 more than 785,250 people visited Meijer Gardens.

It's the latest in a string of good news for the museum.

In April it celebrated the 15 millionth all-time visitor.

Meijer Gardens was the 15th most visited art museum in the country in 2023, and 90th most popular in the world that year, according to The Art Newspaper.

USA Today named Meijer Gardens the best sculpture park in the U.S. for the second straight year.

We are deeply grateful for the support of our members, guests, and community partners who have made this significant achievement possible," said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. "As we prepare for our 30th year, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional experiences that inspire and engage all who walk through our doors."

Meijer Gardens is set to celebrate its 30th year of existence with special programs starting with the coming holiday season and throughout 2025.

