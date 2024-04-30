Major milestone: Meijer Gardens welcomes 15-millionth visitor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park celebrated a major milestone Tuesday as it welcomed its 15-millionth visitor.

Meijer Gardens opened its doors to the public in 1995.

Since then, it has brought in visitors from around the world to see its awe-inspiring botanical gardens, world-class sculpture collection and engaging exhibitions.

“What makes us unique…is that, of course, we are the number one sculpture park in the United States. And we’re very proud of that fact. But we were also, last year, the 89th-most visited museum in the world. And for that to be part of our special community of Grand Rapids, it’s just a wonderful living testament to Fred and Lena’s generosity, their vision of curiosity, of the Meijer family and all the donors and all of our hundreds and thousands of volunteers,” Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park President and CEO Charles Burke said.

Wayne Yearnk lives in Rockford, and, until now, his niece Saralinna and nephew Michael had never been to Michigan, let alone to Meijer Gardens.

Yearnk, who visits the park often, wanted to show them how special it is, and they ended up getting a special surprise as the 15 millionth guests!

“It’s a beautiful place. And, you know, I’ve always seen, heard that people travel to come and see here or visit here, so, you know, I’m glad I got the experience,” visitor Saralinna said.

Meijer Gardens gave Wayne and his family flowers and a gift basket to mark the occasion.

