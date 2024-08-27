Man who went missing during Metro Cruise found alive

WYOMING, Mich. — The Alzheimer's patient who went missing during the Metro Cruise on Saturday has been found alive.

The man who was last seen near Chicago Drive and Clyde Park Avenue on August 24 was spotted lying in the grass near Wilson Avenue and Indian Mounds Drive in Grandville, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

FOX 17 is no longer identifying the man so that he is not defined by the episode of being missing.

The man is in the hospital receiving treatment.

