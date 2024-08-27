Watch Now
Police share updated last-known location for man who went missing at Metro Cruise

Patrick Mateo - Alzheimer's Patient Missing from Metro Cruise
Wyoming Police Department
Wyoming Police Department
Patrick Mateo - Alzheimer's Patient Missing from Metro Cruise
WYOMING, Mich. — Patrick Mateo walked away from Metro Cruise on Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m.— now police say they've noted another place he was seen soon after. Did you see him?

The next place Wyoming Police tell FOX 17 he was confirmed to have been seen is near Chicago Dr and Clyde Park Ave around 3:45 p.m.

The area has been searched, but there is no sign of him.

Patrick Mateo - Missing from Metro Cruise

Patrick is a Hispanic male with gray hair, approximately 5’8” tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray sweater, green dress shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

He is also an Alzheimer's patient and is without his medication.

If you've seen him, call Wyoming PD at 616-530-7300 or 911.

