Man who drowned in Wabasis Lake identified

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man who was found dead after going missing in Wabasis Lake has been identified.

62-year-old John Plekker from Greenville jumped into the water on Sunday evening for a swim, but never resurfaced, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Plekker was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

WATCH: Investigators call drowning a tragedy

Tragic drowning incident at Wabasis Lake ahead of Fourth of July

Crews spent part of Sunday and Monday searching the lake before finding his body in 22 feet of water just before noon on June 30.

Foul play is not suspected, per the Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is still pending.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube