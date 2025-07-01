Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man who drowned in Wabasis Lake identified

A Kent County Sheriff's Office cruiser and boat sit parked at the public access for Wabasis Lake in Oakfield Township after a 62-year-old Greenville man is believed to have drowned.
OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man who was found dead after going missing in Wabasis Lake has been identified.

62-year-old John Plekker from Greenville jumped into the water on Sunday evening for a swim, but never resurfaced, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Plekker was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Crews spent part of Sunday and Monday searching the lake before finding his body in 22 feet of water just before noon on June 30.

Foul play is not suspected, per the Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is still pending.

