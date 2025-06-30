Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body of drowning victim found in Wabasis Lake

A 62-year-old Greenville man is believed to have drowned at Wabasis Lake in Oakfield Township Sunday afternoon.
OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 62-year-old Greenville man is believed to have drowned at Wabasis Lake in Oakfield Township Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning, search crews found his body deep in the water.

The first search for him was suspended Sunday night due to darkness and resumed Monday morning. The first boat from the Kent County Sheriff's Office went in the water shortly after 7 a.m. Three more boats arrived with members of the Kent County Marine Patrol Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Team and, one by one, went in the water and headed to the search area located on the northeast end of Wabasis Lake.

Before noon on Monday, search crews found the man's body in the water at a depth of 22 feet.

Divers helped recover the body a short time later.

The discovery ended a two day search of Wabasis Lake. Deputies first responded just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29.

We're told the man jumped into the water off a boat to swim when he went under.

Family and other boaters on the lake immediately began searching but they were not able to locate him.

Local fire departments brought out a watercraft to begin search efforts while deputies used drones to search from above.

It is still unclear what caused the man to go under.

