Tragic drowning incident at Wabasis Lake ahead of Fourth of July

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — A tragic incident occurred at Wabasis Lake in Oakfield Township, where the body of a 62-year-old man was recovered after he went underwater and never resurfaced.

According to Sergeant Dietrich of the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., when the man jumped off his pontoon boat to go swimming.

"It doesn't matter how old you are. If you're a good swimmer, all it takes is one, one bad thing to happen and you can go down," Sergeant Dietrich said.

The man's family members, as well as other boaters nearby, immediately attempted to search for the man, but were unsuccessful. The Kent County Marine Patrol Unit and Search and Recovery Team were called to the scene and continued the search the following morning.

"We were able to get some additional information, pinpointing where the pontoon boat that our victim was on was last seen, and we were able to concentrate more in that area," Sergeant Dietrich said.

Around noon on Monday, the crews located the man's body in approximately 22 feet of water.

Sergeant Dietrich stated that there was no foul play suspected, and the investigation is ongoing, pending an autopsy. He expressed his condolences to the family, saying, "It's a terrible situation and where we're glad we can bring closure to them, but we're just upset that it had to be this way."

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Sergeant Dietrich urged everyone to exercise caution and take every safety precaution possible while enjoying water activities.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of water safety, especially as the summer season and holiday celebrations approach.

