Man sentenced to prison for shooting, killing 13-year-old in Kentwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend years in prison for the deadly shooting of a teenager in 2022.

Justin House was sentenced to 14-to-40 years behind bars for second-degree murder, along with a two-year consecutive sentence for felony firearm, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

13-year-old Jamarion McCuller was shot and killed on March 12, 2022.

Police say the shooting happened on 29th Street SE in Kentwood.

House’s attorney has said previously that House was acting in self defense when he shot and killed McCuller.

