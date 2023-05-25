Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Man sentenced to prison for shooting, killing 13-year-old in Kentwood

Justin House
FOX 17
Justin House
Posted at 5:43 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 17:43:57-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend years in prison for the deadly shooting of a teenager in 2022.

Justin House was sentenced to 14-to-40 years behind bars for second-degree murder, along with a two-year consecutive sentence for felony firearm, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

13-year-old Jamarion McCuller was shot and killed on March 12, 2022.

Jamarion McCuller.png

Police say the shooting happened on 29th Street SE in Kentwood.

READ MORE: Father of 13-year-old shot and killed: ‘Every time I close my eyes, all I see is them lifting the curtain up, asking is this my son?’

House’s attorney has said previously that House was acting in self defense when he shot and killed McCuller.

READ MORE: Man accused in GR shooting death of teen released on bond

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward