Defense attorney: Man accused in GR shooting death of teen released on bond

Attorney James King described the moments leading up to the shooting on March 12
The defense attorney representing Justin Amir House, the man accused in the March 12 shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller, delivers an update in the case.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 12, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The defense attorney representing Justin Amir House, the man accused in the March 12 shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller, delivered an update in the case Monday afternoon.

House faces a second-degree murder charge.

Attorney James King says House has been released after his bond, previously valued at $2 million, was reduced.

King explains House's car was stolen and subsequently crashed. He says witnesses to the crash noted the car was occupied by a group of juveniles all armed with firearms before the shooting that led to McCuller's death.

One of the juveniles is believed to have gestured in a way suggesting he intended to shoot House, according to King.

We're told a prosecutor offered a plea deal to House.

