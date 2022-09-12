Defense attorney: Man accused in GR shooting death of teen released on bond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The defense attorney representing Justin Amir House, the man accused in the March 12 shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller, delivered an update in the case Monday afternoon.
House faces a second-degree murder charge.
Attorney James King says House has been released after his bond, previously valued at $2 million, was reduced.
King explains House's car was stolen and subsequently crashed. He says witnesses to the crash noted the car was occupied by a group of juveniles all armed with firearms before the shooting that led to McCuller's death.
One of the juveniles is believed to have gestured in a way suggesting he intended to shoot House, according to King.
We're told a prosecutor offered a plea deal to House.
