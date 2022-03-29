Father of 13-year-old shot and killed: 'Every time I close my eyes, all I see is them lifting the curtain up, asking me is this my son?'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamarion McCuller was shot and killed on March 12 just after 8 p.m.

He was just 13 years old and in middle school.

Jamarion's father, Talbert McCuller, spoke to FOX 17 Tuesday.

“Every time I close my eyes, all I see is them lifting the curtain up, asking me is this my son?” Talbert McCuller said.

The investigation into what happened at the Kentwood shopping center where he was found shot and killed is ongoing.

FOX 17 has requested copies of the police reports via FOIA requests. They have been denied.

Talbert says what he knows is limited. He says his son was not driving the car, which was stolen.

Talbert says someone, not the police, used the stolen vehicle's GPS to track down the car.

What he says happens next is the hardest pill to swallow. Talbert says his son was not driving the stolen car. He was in the back seat, and started running away.

“It wasn’t like they were trying to fight you or anything. They were running. You chased them and ended up shooting my son in his back and taking his life,” Talbert said.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office and Kentwood police maintain they are actively investigating the shooting. They say if anyone has information on who may have been driving the stolen car Jamarion was in to contact them.

For now, all Talbert can do is wait. It's an excruciating time, being that a suspect was in custody at one point and let go at the prosecutor's office's request due to lack of evidence.

“Ya’ll arrest the man, the same night, and then the next day he’s back out on the street? Why?" Talbert said.

