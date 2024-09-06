Watch Now
Man sentenced to 12–30 years for armed robbery at Wyoming bank

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been sentenced for robbing a Wyoming bank earlier this year.

The armed robbery took place at Fifth Third Bank near the intersection of 28th Street and Michael Avenue on March 22, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

Reports said a man walked into the building and implied he was armed. He then left the area with cash until police found him a mile and a half away.

John Tipton, 67, was later charged with armed robbery, court documents said.

Tipton has since been sentenced to 12–30 years in prison, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

