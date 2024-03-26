Man charged with armed robbery for Wyoming bank incident

WYOMING, Mich. — The man accused of committing armed robbery at a Wyoming bank last week has been charged.

The incident happened at Fifth Third Bank near 28th Street and Michael Avenue on the morning of March 22, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

We’re told a man walked inside the building and implied he had a weapon before demanding cash. He took off with an unspecified amount of money.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, 65-year-old John Tipton has since been charged with one felony count of armed robbery. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

