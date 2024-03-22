Bank robbery suspect caught minutes after holding up teller in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A man made it just under a mile and a half before police caught up to him after a bank robbery Friday morning in Wyoming.

The Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank location at 28th Street and Michael Avenue around 9 a.m. on March 22.

Bank employees say a man entered the building, demanded money, and implied he had a weapon. The suspect got an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving.

As officers were canvassing the area, one officer spotted a man about a mile and a half to the east down 28th Street between Division Avenue and Buchanan Avenue. The 65-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident.

His identity is not being released until he is formally charged.

The FBI, Wyoming Police Detectives continue to investigate the bank robbery. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

