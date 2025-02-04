Man pleads guilty to deadly shooting at Walker apartment complex

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man pleaded guilty for a deadly shooting at a Walker apartment complex last year.

The shooting left 39-year-old Timothy Erickson dead at The Orchards at Four Mile on March 23, 2024.

The suspect, Alexander Garcia, was arrested days later. He was charged with open murder and felony firearm. Court documents revealed he confessed to the murder.

Garcia pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He faces up to 31 ¼ years in prison for the murder charge and 2 years for the firearm charge.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 5.

