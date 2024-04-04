Police arrest suspect for shooting death of Walker man

WALKER, Mich. — Police arrested a suspect for the death of a Walker man late last month.

The victim, 39-year-old Timothy Erickson, was found dead with a gunshot wound at The Orchards on March 23, according to the Walker Police Department (WPD).

Erickson’s death was ruled a homicide.

Officers took 32-year-old Alexander Garcia into custody Wednesday, police tell us. The suspect was charged Thursday with open murder and felony firearms.

We’re told Garcia is lodged at the Kent County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 16.

