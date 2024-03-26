Homicide investigation launched after man found dead at Walker apartment complex

WALKER, Mich. — A homicide investigation was launched after police found a man dead in Walker over the weekend.

Officers conducted a welfare check at The Orchards at Four Mile before noon Saturday after family members said they hadn’t heard from him in days, according to the Walker Police Department (WPD).

We’re told 49-year-old Timothy Erickson was found dead inside his apartment with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

WPD says the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death as a homicide.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with investigators at 616-791-6822 or 616-791-6788. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube