Court Docs: Suspect admitted to shooting Walker apartment murder victim

WALKER, Mich. — Walker, Mich. - Late Thursday, the Walker Police Department announced they had made an arrest in the murder of 39-year-old Timothy Erickson Jr.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, Alexander Anibal Garcia admitted to investigators that he was responsible for Erickson’s death.

“Alexander confessed to willfully killing Timothy Erickson Jr. by shooting him three times in the head. Alexander stated he used a .357 revolver handgun to carry out the murder of Timothy,” a court document claims.

“The evidence located at the scene and the autopsy was consistent with Alexander’s confession.”

Officers conducted a welfare check at The Orchards at Four Mile apartment complex on the afternoon of Saturday March 23

Family members had reached out to Walker Police after not hearing from Erickson in several days.

Entering his unit, officers found Erickson unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner later ruled the death as a homicide.

Following an extensive investigation by detectives with Walker Police, 32-year-old Alexander Garcia was apprehended on April 3.

“Our investigators spent a lot of time canvassing the area and talking to neighbors, talking to family and friends,” Sgt. Joel Bartels of Walker Police told FOX 17 Friday.

“There's a lot of pieces that go into it.”

Garcia was arraigned April 4 in the 59th District Court. He is facing charges of Open Murder and Felony Firearms.

“Timothy didn't deserve to die,” Sgt. Bartels said Friday.

“This is just a senseless act, and we're happy that we could work with them [Timothy’s family] and give them some answers.”

Garcia will be back in court on April 16.

He is currently being held without bond at the Kent County Jail.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube