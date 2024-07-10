Man found guilty of assault for Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was found guilty for a shooting that injured another man in Kentwood last spring.

The incident happened April 28, 2023, outside Woodland Creek Apartments, Kentwood police say. The victim, a 49-year-old Kentwood man, was admitted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dimario Parker was later named as the suspect. Police said he was charged for assault with murderous intent, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Parker was found guilty.

