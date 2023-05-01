2 men charged in separate Kentwood shootings, victim identified

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police have released updates to a pair of shootings that took place in Kentwood late last week.

The first happened on Friday, April 28 outside Woodland Creek Apartments. A 49-year-old Kentwood man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD). A person of interest was taken into custody.

We’re told the shooting broke out after a fight took place between two men. They both knew each other.

Since then, police say 37-year-old Dimario Parker was charged Monday for assault with murderous intent, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms. He remains at the Kent County Correctional Facility while the victim continues to receive treatment.

The second shooting happened early the following day at the Affordable Suites of America. KPD says a 41-year-old man was killed. He has since been identified as Edgar Hernandez-Sandoval.

The suspect, 35-year-old Jerry Kidd Jr., was arraigned Monday on an open murder charge as well as felony firearms, according to police. They say the shooting also started as a fight. Kidd Jr. is still being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Those with knowledge of either shooting are urged to call investigators at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-744-2345.

