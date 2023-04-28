1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodland Creek Drive SE, which is at Woodland Creek Apartments, just after 4 p.m. Friday, after getting a reports of a man shooting into a vehicle.

When they got there, officers found a 49-year-old Kentwood man with several gunshot wounds.

First responders started treating the victim and took him to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing surgery, according to police.

Kentwood police say they have one person of interest in custody and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-744-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube