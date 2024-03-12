Man charged with invading woman's apartment armed with a knife

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect from Saturday's home invasion in Wyoming made his first appearance in court days later.

Brady Bessemer was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of 1st degree home invasion and resisting police. The 47-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartment of a woman at ReNew Woodlake off Byron Center Avenue early Saturday morning.

Kent County Correctional Facility A mugshot of Brady Bessemer

Wyoming Public Safety says Bessemer broke the window of the apartment to get inside. The woman inside called 911 and was able to escape to a different building in the complex.

When officers arrived, they ordered the man to surrender. Instead Bessemer showed the knife to the officers, holding it up to his neck, according to court documents.

Despite repeated directions to exit the apartment unarmed, Bessemer remained inside.

Wyoming's Tactical Arrest and Confrontation Team used flash and sound devices, chemical munitions, and provided a phone to try to talk with Bessemer. Officers used a remote camera system to find him hiding in the pantry. The tactical team punched a hole through an exterior wall to put more chemicals into the confined space.

Bessemer was taken into custody shortly after.

Investigators found a switchblade in the pantry. The woman living in the apartment told police the knife is not hers.

Police did not say if the suspect knew the woman before the break-in.

Bessemer could face up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

