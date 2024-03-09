Watch Now
Standoff is underway at Wyoming apartment complex

Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 11:09:00-05

WYOMING, Mich. — Police were on the scene Saturday morning negotiating with a person barricaded inside an apartment complex.

Wyoming Police lt. Andrew Koeller told FOX 17 that the department's Tactical Arrest and Confrontation Team and its Crisis Negotiation Team were "diligently working to arrest a suspect" who was barricaded inside an apartment at the ReNew Woodlake Apartments.

The complex is located at 5001 Byron Center Ave. SW.

Koeller said that residents will have "limited access" to ReNew Woodlake and the surrounding area until the incident is resolved.

"Until this incident comes to a conclusion residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area and are asked to stay inside if able," he said.

