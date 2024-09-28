Report: Man claimed he had a bomb outside Trump rally in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A driver approached a vehicle checkpoint at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Walker on Friday and claimed he had an explosive in his trunk, according to a report by CNN.

The male driver attempted to plow through the checkpoint but was stopped, and no shots were fired, a source said. No explosive device was found, though a federal official said that lawn fertilizer was found in the trunk.

The agents who stopped the driver were Homeland Security Investigations agents who were assisting the Secret Service, the federal official said.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement: “An individual was arrested by the Walker Police Department,” and thanked their support in protecting Trump.

The incident had no noticeable impact on the campaign event, which was delayed by the late arrival of the former President.

America Votes Trump says he’ll launch largest deportation 'in American history' if re-elected Michael Martin

FOX 17 has reached to the Walker Police Department for comment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube