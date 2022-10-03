Man accused in Plainfield Twp. mother's death charged with homicide

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Yenly Garcia, the man accused in the death of a Plainfield Township mother, has been formally arraigned.

The victim, 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt, was found dead in Garcia’s apartment on Aug. 30 after going missing days prior, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

A warrant was issued for Garcia’s arrest on Sept. 2.

Garcia was later apprehended in Mexico and extradited to Kent County. He has since been charged with homicide.

READ MORE: Records: Man sought in Wyoming homicide has history of violence toward women

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube