BREAKING: Yenly Garcia booked at Kent Co. jail, suspect in deadly shooting

Wyoming Public Safety
Posted at 10:34 PM, Oct 01, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a Plainfield Township mother now sits behind bars in Michigan.

Yenly Garcia was booked Friday at the Kent County Jail, following an extradition process when police arrested him in Mexico.

The Wyoming Police Department listed Garcia as the main suspect in the deadly shooting of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office initially listed Schmidt as missing. She had been missing for several days before detectives found her body inside Garcia’s apartment.

