Deputies: Missing Plainfield Twp. mom may be with Wyoming man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Plainfield Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and East Beltline Avenue.

Mollie is described as 5’2” tall and weighs 100 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Deputies say her disappearance is unusual due to the fact she has children who were left behind.

We’re told Mollie may be with 44-year-old Yenly Garcia of Wyoming.

Those with information related to Mollie’s whereabouts are urged to connect with deputies at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

