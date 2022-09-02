Watch Now
Open murder arrest warrant issued in relation to Wyoming homicide

Wyoming Public Safety
Posted at 7:59 PM, Sep 02, 2022
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety announced Friday evening that detectives obtained an open murder arrest warrant for Yenly Garcia.

The warrant is in relation to the homicide of Mollie Schmidt.

Police still have not found Garcia.

FOX 17 learned through court records that Garcia has a history of violence against women.

If you have seen him or know where he could be, call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

