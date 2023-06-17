Local breeder, trainer to gift veteran with Psychiatric Service Dog

LOWELL, Mich. — Nermin Islamcevic, better known as “Nino,” came from Croatia to the United States in the 1990s with a strong sense of patriotism.

He says helping a U.S. veteran is the least he can do to help thank them for their service.

Islamcevic has been training dogs for more than three decades— from police canines to family protectors— he has trained hundreds of dogs to respond to a variety of situations.

“We train all breeds, and we also bought all breeds,” he said. “And we do daycare for all breeds as well.”

But at his Lowell facility, K9 Academy International LLC, Islamcevic focuses on his distinguished bloodline of German shepherds.

“The trophy you can see up there is from Gittano Semper Wictor, and that’s the dog. That was in 2009, I believe, when we went for the Sieger Show, and I imported that dog from Europe,” Islamcevic explained. “It’s called VA1-10, and we ended up being VA5, which is remarkable.”

And now, part of those award-winning genetics will go toward helping an American veteran.

“It was Memorial Day and we got around and [talked] about it and things like that, and we definitely, we all should appreciate what, what they did for us. And all the people that put their lives in, in a line of duty and to protect what, what we stand for, we should appreciate that and do our best to help out at least a little,” Islamcevic said. “These puppies that we have and that we want to donate, one of the puppies or maybe two, are from Gittano’s bloodlines.”

K9 Academy International will give a Psychiatric Service Dog (PSD) to a veteran for free, along with giving the gift of free training over the next several months.

Eligible veterans must meet the following criteria:



No felony convictions

Cannot be on parole or probation currently

No alcohol or substance abuse issues

Be able to provide appropriate veterinary care and a stable environment for the dog’s lifetime

Have a fenced in backyard

No other pets in the home— some exceptions can be made

Be able to meet regularly with K9 Academy International

“They’re learning to still, learning to wear a collar and the leash, do some clicker training with luring methods, positive reinforcement type of stuff. I’ve also exposed them to different loud noises, like gunshots. Any type of light or loud noise, banging things together or dropping things on the ground that are metal and stuff like that,” he explained.

While Nino continues to train the pups, who are now eleven weeks old, he hopes others will look for their own way to pay it forward.

“If everybody would help anybody, just a little bit today, the world would be a better place,” Islamcevic said.

K9 Academy International welcomes volunteers and hopes to find a veterinarian who will donate their services to the puppy who will be given to a veteran.

If interested, click here to get in contact with K9 Academy International.

To apply for the puppy, email k9ai20@gmail.com with the following information:



Full name

Age

Address

Who lives with you

Your general lifestyle

How you feel the dog will help you

Any other pets or animals in the home or on the property

VA documentation (showing PTSD or TBI)

