Library services in Algoma Township will be decided by voters

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The fate of library services in Algoma Township will now rest in the hands of voters. After township trustees started mulling a split with the Kent District Library system, now, residents will make that decision for them on the May ballot.

At a lengthy meeting on Thursday, dozens of people offered their comment on the possibility of splitting from one of the largest library system in West Michigan.

The alternatives are far from a sure thing. Township supervisor Kevin Green has proposed a possible partnership with Solon Township or nearby Sparta to provide library services at a cheaper price, but no deal has been struck. Cedar Springs turned down a similar partnership twice, and if Algoma Township can’t secure a partnership by the end of their deal with KDL at the close of 2024, their only option will be to build their own library. State law requires cities and townships provide library services to their residents.

Most residents in Algoma Township use the Krause Memorial Branch location, and according to the KDL’s annual report on library use, adults in Algoma Township used $917,000 worth of services in 2022, equating to about $740 per resident.

“People say, ‘well I don’t use those services,’” said one public commentor. “I don’t use the fire department, thank goodness, but I still want it there.”

“Why would I agree to the expense and time it would take to build a new library?” asked another resident. “Easy answer, I would not.”

Residents will get that chance in May, when the question of whether to stay with KDL or leave is put to a vote.

“In a nutshell, we voted to let the people decide,” said Green. “So on the May ballot will be, do you want to stay with KDL or do you want to try to do service with Solon Township and possibly have service here?”

As of now, residents pay a 1.25 mill on library services tied to KDL. Green is proposing a rate of 0.5 mills, using the difference to fund more police road patrols. The township trustees will hold meetings between now and the May vote to gather input.

“If the residents want more services through the town hall meetings, maybe we’ll go a little bit higher than that,” said Green. “That’ll be a board decision as well, but part of the point is to try to do it at a lesser cost.”

Green claimed the decision was purely economic and had little to do with recent controversy over the titles libraries stack on their shelves. There has been some local controversy over library books in the last year, but Green said that factored into his proposal very little.

“That wasn’t a big driver, honestly,” he said. “I mean, that’ll be a nice side note that we can protect our families here but it’s all about economics.”

Green said the township has $1.3 million in ARPA funding they could use to construct their own library if need be.

Also on the May ballot proposal to renew the township’s current fire millage, and a proposal to fund police road patrols at a rate of 0.54 mills.