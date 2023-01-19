Algoma Township board proposes leaving Kent District Library

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Algoma Township may leave the Kent District Library system.

The township board plans to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss it.

“We’re just trying to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars,” said Kevin Green, township supervisor. “We're trying to give options.”

Area residents primarily use KDL’s Krause Memorial branch.

Algoma first explored the idea in 2021, when they considered whether to create their own library with the city of Rockford, Courtland Township, and Cannon Township, but it was ultimately decided against.

Under the new proposal, Algoma would partner with Solon Township to provide library services.

“I know some people are concerned and I want them to know that we value library services. We understand that it's important for families, and we're gonna do everything we can to provide good service, no matter what the residents decide,” said Green.

Each would pay a 0.5 mill, which would generate $400,000 per year for operational expenses.

According to Green, if the communities decide to construct their own building, another millage would likely be needed. He said it’s possible the two could also join another system, like Sparta’s, to save on those costs.

“Currently, we're paying 1.25 mill,” said Green. “That's over $700,000 that Algoma Township residents pay in taxes, and we're just one township that uses the Rockford Library, so we think we can do it and less expensive. But it's also that we could possibly have it here, right here in Algoma, so why wouldn't we try to consider that?”

Right now, Solon Township pays the city of Cedar Springs for its library access.

It’s unclear how their agreement would be impacted by this move.

Solon’s board held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss its library contract and services according to a public notice, but it’s unknown what, if anything, was decided.

Sources tell FOX 17 leaders in Cedar Springs offered to allow Algoma to join at a 1.22 mill rate and pay other fees, but it was rejected.

Green notes Algoma’s KDL millage expires this year and a decision on whether to be part of its next millage must be made before February 7.

“As we’re growing, we're ultimately going to want those services, so this could be a good time to do it,” said Green. “Otherwise, if we don't decide to do it now then we probably have to wait 15 years.”

In a statement, KDL said they hope to continue to provide service to Algoma residents.

"We’re honored to provide five-star library service to the residents of Algoma Township and hope to continue to do so,” said Lance Werner, executive director of KDL. “If the residents of Algoma Township elect to not have Kent District Library service, their services would cease. There would be no impact on services and resources for the rest of the KDL service area.”

Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Algoma Township offices. It starts at 11 a.m.

