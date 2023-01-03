'Let It Snow': Kent District Library launches 2023 winter reading program

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent District Library (KDL) has a cure for those battling the winter blues this season.

Adults and teens (11 and older) are invited to participate in Let It Snow, the library’s winter reading program.

We’re told participants who also read at least six books from a variety of categories between now and the end of March will be given a collectible mug commemorating the program. Those who read ten books will be entered for a chance to win a Kindle Scribe or other awards, KDL adds.

"There's no better time to cozy up with a good book than in the winter," says Programming Manager Hennie Vaandrager. "Let It Snow offers you a chance to read in various genres, and you might just discover a new favorite book."

KDL says more than 3,600 people finished last year’s program.

Sign up online.

Participants are advised to record their progress on Beanstack or on paper forms available at all KDL locations.

READ MORE: Kent District Library named one of America's Star Libraries

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube