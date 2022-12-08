Kent District Library named one of America's Star Libraries

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent District Library (KDL) has received national recognition for its performance!

The library system says the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service gave KDL a five-star rating and dubbed them as one of America’s Star Libraries.

We’re told the honor was determined based on several areas around patron engagement in fiscal year 2020, such as material and electronic circulation, in-person and online visits, program attendance and more.

KDL says more people attended its programs per capita than any other library with a minimum budget of $10 million.

“This award is a reflection that people use and place a high value on the services we provide,” says Executive Director Lance Werner. “The Star Library designation is welcome confirmation that KDL provides the library offerings that our residents want and need in their lives.”

KDL tells us 258 libraries out of 5,359 were named Star Libraries.

