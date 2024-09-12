Kent County students approached by person while on their way to school

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Deputies are warning of a second suspicious situation involving students being approached by a stranger this week.

The incident reported to FOX 17 today happened along the M6 trail near Eastern Ave and Division St.

Deputies told us 3 kids under the age of 13 reported a man they did not know approached them while they were riding their bikes to school, asking them to go with him.

The children were able to get away without incident and called the police.

Deputies are still investigating and say they do not believe the incident is connected to what happened in Cascade Township on Tuesday, but want to keep the public informed.

READ MORE: Deputies seek info on attempted abduction of 2 children in Cascade Township

FOX 17 is monitoring this developing situation and will update this article as information is confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube