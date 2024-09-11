Kent County deputies seek info on attempted abduction of 2 children in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking into reports of an attempted abduction in Cascade Township Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Silverthorn Drive, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a woman in a blue minivan confronted two children, a 10-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, as they began walking home from a bus stop. She reportedly asked them if they wanted a ride.

Deputies say the children turned down the offer but the minivan kept following them for a short ways. Both children returned home unharmed.

KCSO says they are working with the Forest Hills Public School District.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

