Suspect in U-Haul chase, crash, arraigned on separate charges

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Family of Robert Gallup III says a moment they have dreaded for years now came Friday, with a knock at their door by a Kentwood police officer.

The officer, the family says, has known the Gallups for years and has been with them throughout their struggles to try to get Robert Gallup III off of drugs and back on the right path. The officer was there to tell them that after years on the run, Gallup was in custody.

Robert Gallup III's family says he's an adult, so their hands are tied in getting him help. Family says Gallup is someone who self-medicated for bipolar disorder. They say the only times they had their son "back" was when he was in the prison system, getting the medication he needed.

In a Grandville court Monday, Gallup was charged with running from a Grandville police officer in January.

FOX 17 is told that Gallup is the main suspect in a multi-county car chase that ended with a U-Haul crashing in a residential Jenison neighborhood.

He has not faced charges in connection to this incident yet, but a Grandville judge says that the possibility of those charges coming down meant a high bond of $300,000 cash or surety.

The U-Haul was stolen from a family who was moving out of their home, with their personal belongings and effects strewn about the street in Jenison in the aftermath, FOX 17 is told by authorities.

Gallup has multiple warrants out for his arrest from a wide array of charges that go all the way back to 2006 and span multiple states.

Charges are expected in the coming days from Ottawa and Kent counties, as well as other jurisdictions where Gallup is a wanted man.

