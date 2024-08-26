Judge: Case against retired MSP sergeant to be moved to federal court

(WXMI) — A judge has ruled the case against a retired Michigan State Police (MSP) sergeant should be moved to federal court.

Brian Keely was charged with second-degree murder for the April 17 death of Samuel Sterling.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says Keely was at the wheel of an unmarked car when he fatally hit Sterling, who was wanted on several warrants, with his cruiser. Keely was part of a U.S. Marshals task force at the time.

Keely’s defense argued district court proceedings should be removed as outlined by the federal officer removal statute.

The judge decided Monday Keely acted within federal capacity during the incident, adding Keely's defense team met the prerequisite conditions to move the case to federal court.

The case was bound over to district court last week. An order filed through U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan says Keely’s case should no longer proceed through district court, further ordering court officials to terminate that case.

Counsel for all parties involved are required to file appearances in less than a week.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube