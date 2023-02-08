'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' after fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police are searching for the driver of an F-150 that hit and killed a 32-year-old Wyoming man on Tuesday.

The pedestrian, who is not being named at this time by law enforcement, was crossing the East Beltline near the Woodland Mall. The person was not at a crosswalk.

First, one car hit the pedestrian. The driver stopped. A second car, the F-150, hit the pedestrian and kept going.

Police say they can only speculate why someone would continue driving after hitting someone.

“I’m not sure of the circumstances, I’d hate to even guess,” Kentwood Police Captain Ryan Vanderveen said.

But what Kentwood PD does know for certain is that they will track down the F-150's driver. They're asking for the public's help in identifying the driver.

One of the busiest roads in Grand Rapids, East Beltline Line has a crosswalk at Woodland and 28th. But people still cross elsewhere on the road.

“The East Beltline, it’s a busy stretch, pretty much all times of the day,” Vanderveen said.

No one knows quite how busy that intersection is like the mechanics at the oil change shop across from where the accident happened.

“Very often, I’ve almost seen people get hit twice,” Jonathan Todeo said.

These mechanics hope the tragedy can be a wake-up call for those who continue to cross the Beltline in between the crosswalks. FOX 17 witnessed multiple groups of people crossing the Beltline on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after someone died doing the same exact thing.

“They act like it’s too far to walk to, for their safety,” Todeo said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

