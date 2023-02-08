Police: pedestrian killed in East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are on scene near Woodland Mall in Kentwood after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Following a reported crash at East Beltline near 28th Street, police have established a heavy presence in the area.

Police told FOX 17 a person was crossing the road and was hit by a southbound car around 8:40 p.m.

The crash was fatal, police confirmed.

While information is limited, roads in the area are blocked off.

FOX 17 crews say Beltline Avenue is closed from East Mall Drive to Mall Drive.

Police say no one else was injured, and no one will be charged in the accident.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update as information is readily available.