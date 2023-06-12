Involuntary manslaughter suspect to stand trial for Kentwood 2-year-old's death

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man charged in the shooting death of a Kentwood 2-year-old will stand trial.

The boy shot himself with an unsecured firearm at Hidden Lakes Apartments on May 19, according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD). He died later at the hospital.

Markus Nevills Jr. was subsequently arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities say.

Nevills was bound over to circuit court Monday.

KPD says the firearm belongs to Nevills, who was in a relationship with the boy’s mother at the time of the shooting.

