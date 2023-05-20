2-year-old dies after being shot in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 2-year-old has died after being shot in Kentwood on Friday.

The Kentwood Police Department said it happened at the Hidden Lakes Apartments complex around 8:19 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 2-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Kentwood Police and Fire personnel performed life-saving measures on the child before he was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Authorities said there is no further threat to the public.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Silent Observer website.